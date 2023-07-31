Smart tools facilitate Chinese people's office work

HEFEI, July 31 (Xinhua)

HEFEI, July 31 (Xinhua) -- For Li Xue, a newcomer working in Hefei, capital of east China's Anhui Province, a portable smart voice recorder has become a must-have for attending meetings, which has helped her solve many office troubles.

Her job requires frequent meetings and minutes. Using the smart recorder, the recording can be quickly translated into text in real-time and different speakers can be distinguished, greatly improving the efficiency of meeting minutes, Li said.

With the rapid development of AI technology and industry in China, more and more intelligent office products like smart recorders are helping office workers improve their work efficiency.

Jiang Ming, a university teacher, often uses a smart office book to record and read. Writing on a flexible ink screen of the smart book feels similar to writing on paper, Jiang said.

The smart book not only supports handwriting, but also supports voice input, automatic generation of text, and reading e-books on it.

Tan Dong, who is engaged in foreign trade, uses intelligent translation machines to quickly translate Chinese, Korean, English, French, and other languages when meeting business partners from different countries.

Using high-tech products from global technology companies is becoming a new trend among Chinese office workers.

IFLYTEK, China's leading AI and intelligent speech company, has developed an intelligent office service platform, which includes multi-scene AI products and services such as voice-to-text, cloud conference, simultaneous translation, and subtitle services.

IFLYREC app, launched in 2015 by iFLYTEK, now has about 25 million registered users, said Song Yuwen, brand manager of the app. "Our products are also very popular in overseas countries such as Japan, bringing convenience to more office workers," Song added.

From 2019 to 2022, China's intelligent mobile office market has been growing steadily, with the market size rising from 28.8 billion yuan (about 4.03 billion U.S. dollars) to 70 billion yuan and expected to reach 100 billion yuan in 2023, according to S&P Consulting.

MiMouse, a high-tech company, launched the latest version of a smart mouse equipped with a large language model (LLM) in mid-May and sold approximately 70,000 in just two months.

Featuring LLM's intelligent algorithm and data processing capabilities, the mouse can create articles, codes, poems, forms, and documents based on the requirements of voice input.

"The mouse can help reduce the repetitive tasks of office workers", said Feng Haihong, general manager of MiMouse, adding that the smart office market prospect is still bright and promising.

