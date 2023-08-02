New edition of study outline on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening military published

BEIJING, Aug. 1 (Xinhua) -- A new edition of a study outline on Xi Jinping's thinking on strengthening the military has been published.

The Political Work Department of the Central Military Commission (CMC) organized the compilation work of the new edition based on the original version of the study outline published in 2019.

This edition of the study outline expounds on the significance, scientific system, essence and practical requirements of the thinking. It fully demonstrates the thinking's latest development and will serve as fundamental material for its study, according to an official statement.

The CMC recently issued a circular calling for careful study and utilization of the new edition of the study outline.

