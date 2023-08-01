China's head-of-state diplomacy: 'Four fully respects' demonstrate essence of China's foreign policy

People's Daily Online) 15:45, August 01, 2023

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with the Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, July 10, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Ling)

Chinese President Xi Jinping explained China's policy toward Pacific island countries during his meeting with Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on July 10, 2023.

Xi emphasized that China's policy toward Pacific island countries is founded on the "four fully respects."

First, China fully respects the sovereignty and independence of Pacific island countries, and upholds the equality of all countries, big or small.

Second, China fully respects the will of Pacific island countries and follows the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits, and win-win results.

Third, China fully respects the cultural traditions of Pacific island nations, and pursues harmony without uniformity and the common development of diverse cultures.

Fourth, China fully respects Pacific island countries' efforts to seek strength through unity and supports them in implementing the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent, so as to contribute to the building of a peaceful, harmonious, secure, inclusive, and prosperous Blue Pacific.

The "four fully respects," encompassing political, economic, cultural, and regional cooperation aspects, hold significant relevance to the development of Pacific island countries and epitomize the essence of China's foreign policy.

Expressions such as "uphold the equality of all countries, big or small," "follow the principles of extensive consultation, joint contribution, shared benefits and win-win results," and "pursue harmony without uniformity and the common development of diverse cultures" reflect China's value orientation and choice of practice.

These expressions also signify China's sincere intention to foster friendly cooperation with various countries based on the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence, as well as the grand vision and breadth of mind behind efforts to deepen and expand global partnerships based on equality, openness, and cooperation.

Adhering to these principles and propositions, Xi has personally made proactive strides to advance the continuous development of relations between China and Pacific island countries over the years.

Under the guidance of China's head-of-state diplomacy, China and Pacific island countries have enhanced political communication, pursued joint development, carried out cultural and people-to-people exchanges and mutual learning, and cooperated in handling international affairs, steadily steering their relations into the future.

