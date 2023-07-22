Home>>
21,000 online accounts closed, suspended for rumormongering in China
(Xinhua) 09:37, July 22, 2023
BEIJING, July 21 (Xinhua) -- China's public security authorities have closed or suspended more than 21,000 online accounts involved in rumormongering as a nationwide campaign has come to a close.
The authorities have cracked more than 2,300 cases and removed over 705,000 pieces of fake information during a 100-day campaign to crack down on online rumormongering, the Ministry of Public Security (MPS) said at a press conference on Friday.
More than 620 suspects in over 130 cases were captured for online trolling, according to the MPS.
The campaign was aimed at fostering a healthy cyberspace environment, the MPS said.
