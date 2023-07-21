Languages

Archive

Monday, July 24, 2023

Home>>

Beijing's wild side: Inside an urban animal cafe

By ZhaoTong, Peng Yukai (People's Daily Online) 16:36, July 21, 2023

In today's stressful world, more and more people are seeking pure, safe and stable emotional support. And what better way to find comfort than with lovable animals? Animals can help us ease the anxieties of our "fast-paced" lives. The presence of animals gives everyone a chance to momentarily free themselves from the world's complexities. Thanks to these animal cafes, people can indulge their love for animals whenever they want.

(Web editor: Xue Yanyan, Wu Chengliang)

Photos