China's installed renewable energy capacity surges in H1

Xinhua) 16:24, July 20, 2023

BEIJING, July 20 (Xinhua) -- China's installed renewable energy capacity saw robust growth in the first half (H1) of the year amid the country's efforts to advance its green transition, according to the National Energy Administration (NEA).

By the end of June, the installed capacity of renewable energy reached about 1.32 billion kilowatts, surging 18.2 percent compared with the same period last year, said the NEA.

In breakdown, the installed capacity of wind power expanded 13.7 percent year on year to 390 million kilowatts, while that of solar power stood at about 470 million kilowatts, representing a yearly increase of 39.8 percent.

The country's installed power generation capacity totaled about 2.71 billion kilowatts, rising 10.8 percent year on year, the NEA said.

China has enhanced its renewable energy investment over the years as part of its pursuit of green development.

In the first six months of 2023, the total investment of China's major power companies in solar energy soared 113.6 percent year on year to 134.9 billion yuan (about 18.88 billion U.S. dollars), the data showed.

