China's renewable energy capacity expands in Jan-Apr

16:39, May 19, 2023 By LIU YUKUN,YANG CHENG and MA SI in Beijing ( China Daily

BEIJING, May 19 (Xinhua) -- China's installed clean energy capacity saw an expansion in the first four months of the year, data from the National Energy Administration showed Friday.

By the end of April, the installed capacity of wind power rose 12.2 percent year on year to approximately 380 million kilowatts, while that of solar power stood at about 440 million kilowatts, a year-on-year increase of 36.6 percent.

The country's installed power generation capacity totaled about 2.65 billion kilowatts, rising 9.7 percent from a year earlier.

China has enhanced its investment in renewable energy over the years as part of its pursuit of green development.

During the January-April period, the total investment by the country's major power companies in solar energy increased 156.3 percent year on year to 74.3 billion yuan (about 10.6 billion U.S. dollars), the data showed.

China has announced that it will peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)