Beijing leverages technology to improve environment

People's Daily Online) 13:19, July 17, 2023

Members of the “Hello, Carbon Neutrality” research group visit Energy Station No. 6 at Beijing Gas, located in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center. (People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

In September 2020, China set ambitious goals to peak carbon emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality before 2060. Leading the charge is Beijing, the country's capital and megacity, which has taken the lead in achieving the “dual carbon” goals and steadily advancing carbon reduction and carbon neutrality. By the end of 2022, Beijing's carbon dioxide emissions per 10,000 yuan of Gross Regional Product (GRP) were the lowest in China's provincial regions.

Recently, the"Hello, Carbon Neutrality" research group, an initiative by People’s Daily Online, which included foreign experts, short video bloggers, international students in China, and Chinese media reporters, visited various locations in Beijing to learn more about the city’s carbon neutrality efforts.

The group's initial stop was Energy Station No. 6 at Beijing Gas, located in the Beijing Municipal Administrative Center. Here, they learned about the supply and operation of renewable energy, primarily based on a ground source heat pump, and its benefits for low-carbon environmental protection. “This visit presented me with numerous new technologies and the efforts Beijing Gas has made in developing sustainable energy, which will greatly contribute to the sustainable development of the city in the future and help achieve the goal of carbon neutrality,” said Kwizela Aristide Basebya from Tanzania.

The group also explored the low-carbon transformation of Chinese automobiles at Beijing Langu Jihu Automobile Technology Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of BAIC Group. With new energy vehicles driving this sector, the push towards electrification and intelligent transformation has become paramount for Chinese auto companies and brands.

“We visited and test-drove new energy vehicles. Compared with fuel vehicles, this type of vehicle is not only low-carbon and environmentally friendly but also brings us a smart and convenient life. It will become the mainstream of future car development and help improve our environment,” said Pascoal Manuel Calunga, an international student from Angola.

Members of the “Hello, Carbon Neutrality” research group visit Beijing Langu Jihu Automobile Technology Co., Ltd. (People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

The research group also visited Beijing Taiyanggong Gas-fired Thermal Power Co. Ltd., located in the core area of the capital, to explore its efforts to improve air quality and help Beijing build a livable city. Gas-fired power generation has numerous advantages over coal power generation, including environmental benefits, cleanliness and flexibility.

“What impressed me is that despite the huge challenge of achieving carbon neutrality, companies are leveraging the power of technology to come up with solutions in their respective industries and sectors, contributing to the continuous improvement of the environment,” said Harri Calum Dewi, an international student from the U.K.

The “Hello, Carbon Neutrality” research tour has visited several pilot cities that are leading the charge in carbon neutrality. Two groups have visited Beijing, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Shanghai, Suzhou and Hangzhou to examine the development of energy conservation and emission reduction industry projects, as well as low-carbon lifestyle-supporting industries. They aimed to gather valuable experiences and practices that will contribute to China's “dual carbon” goals.

The “Hello, Carbon Neutrality” research group visits Beijing Taiyanggong Gas-fired Thermal Power Co. Ltd. (People’s Daily Online/Yin Xingyun)

