China opposes arms race in outer space: defense spokesperson

Xinhua) 10:49, July 15, 2023

BEIJING, July 14 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese defense spokesperson on Friday reiterated that China stands for the peaceful use of outer space, firmly opposes weaponizing it or turning it into a battlefield, and is against any form of arms race in it.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks when commenting on a U.S. military commander's words about the space race.

Tan noted that the United States has picked up speed in militarizing outer space over recent years, formed cliques of space alliance, and stonewalled the process of space arms control.

The U.S. actions have taken a severe toll on space security and global strategic stability, said the spokesperson.

Noting that outer space allows no flames of war spread by war-mongers, Tan urged the U.S. side to respect the common aspiration of the international community, stop provoking arms races, and work with other countries to maintain enduring peace and security in outer space.

