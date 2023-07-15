Container ships set forth maiden voyage on cargo route in SW China

Xinhua) 09:48, July 15, 2023

Container ships bound for the Huangqi port in Fuling District, Chongqing departing from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 14, 2023. A batch of container ships on Friday set forth their maiden voyage on a cargo route from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to the Huangqi port in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a ceremony marking the maiden voyage of a container cargo route, which links Yuqing County of Guizhou Province and Fuling District of Chongqing, at the Shawan pier in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A batch of container ships on Friday set forth their maiden voyage on a cargo route from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to the Huangqi port in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows container ships waiting for departure from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A batch of container ships on Friday set forth their maiden voyage on a cargo route from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to the Huangqi port in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)

This aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows a container ship bound for the Huangqi port in Fuling District, Chongqing departing from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A batch of container ships on Friday set forth their maiden voyage on a cargo route from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to the Huangqi port in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Wang Jie/Xinhua)

This aerial photo taken on July 14, 2023 shows container ships waiting for departure from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County of Zunyi, southwest China's Guizhou Province. A batch of container ships on Friday set forth their maiden voyage on a cargo route from the Shawan pier in Yuqing County, southwest China's Guizhou Province to the Huangqi port in Fuling District, southwest China's Chongqing Municipality. (Photo by Wang Jie/Xinhua)

