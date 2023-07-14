Home>>
Quotes from Xi: Revolutionary martyrs shall never be forgotten
(People's Daily App) 15:20, July 14, 2023
"We must not forget those revolutionary martyrs who shed their blood and laid down their lives to fight for revolution," said President Xi Jinping when he visited a former site of a military regional command in Xingxian county, Shanxi Province and talked with veterans on June 21, 2017.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.