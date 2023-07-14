U.S. CDC to launch new program in fall to offer free COVID-19 vaccines to uninsured adults

Xinhua) 13:16, July 14, 2023

LOS ANGELES, July 13 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is launching a new program this fall to help millions of uninsured and underinsured American adults continue to have access to no-cost COVID-19 vaccinations, the agency announced on Thursday.

The CDC will purchase COVID-19 vaccines and allocate them, along with the funding needed to implement this new program, named the Bridge Access Program for COVID-19 Vaccines.

In order to broaden access, CDC is also working closely with select national pharmacy chains, as well as vaccine manufacturers, to enable uninsured adults to receive free COVID-19 vaccines at participating retail pharmacy locations.

There are an estimated 25 million to 30 million adults without insurance in the United States, and there are additional adults whose insurance will not provide free coverage for COVID-19 vaccines after these products transition to the commercial market for procurement, distribution, and pricing, later this fall, according to the CDC.

"Vaccination is especially important as we head into fall and winter, a time when COVID-19 and other respiratory diseases are likely to circulate," said CDC Director Mandy Cohen.

