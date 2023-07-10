Conference on minimally invasive and non-invasive medicine held in China's Chongqing

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows guests attending the Fifth Yangtze International Summit of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Medicine in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.(Xinhua)

CHONGQING, July 9 (Xinhua) -- A conference on minimally invasive and non-invasive medicine was held in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality.

Over 500 experts from more than 20 countries and regions have been invited to share their insights, firsthand experiences, and achievements at the Fifth Yangtze International Summit of Minimally Invasive and Noninvasive Medicine, which opened on Saturday.

The two-day event is organized by the International Society of Minimally Invasive and Virtual Surgery and Chongqing Medical University.

The event aims to delve into cutting-edge progress, practical implementations, and wide possibilities of minimally invasive and non-invasive treatment, according to the organizers.

