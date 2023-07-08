Home>>
PetroChina launches first unmanned offshore platform
(Xinhua) 13:22, July 08, 2023
TIANJIN, July 7 (Xinhua) -- An offshore platform of the PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company, a subsidiary of China's oil giant PetroChina, has realized unmanned operations in a trial run in north China's Tianjin Municipality.
The construction and operations of the digitally managed platform save nearly 30 percent of costs compared to traditional offshore drilling platforms, according to the company.
Gao Zhiyong from the PetroChina Dagang Oilfield Company said this is the company's first digitalized offshore platform.
It is located at the Zhaodong Oilfield, which has produced oil for nearly 30 years. With continuous technology upgrades, the daily output of the old oilfield has not decreased in recent years.
(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)
Photos
Related Stories
- Nearly 300 mln tonnes of oil, gas reserves discovered in Bohai Sea in 2022
- Depth record set with oil well in Xinjiang
- Large oil &gas field discovered in China's Bohai Sea
- Swill oil from hotpots transformed into jet fuel
- China's petrochemical industry sees increased revenue in 2022
- Feature: Chinese firms eye further regional partnerships via Egypt's largest oil expo
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.