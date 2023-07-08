Chinese electric cars show promising potential, says Finland's industry leader

Xinhua) 10:37, July 08, 2023

People look at an EL6 electric vehicle launched by Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 15, 2023.(Xinhua/Wang Xiangjiang)

The head of the leading organization representing Finland's car sales industry said he was looking forward to the arrival in Finland of Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO.

HELSINKI, July 7 (Xinhua) -- The head of the leading organization representing Finland's car sales industry said he was optimistic about China's prospects of becoming an important player in the European electric car market.

While Chinese-made electric buses have been present in Finland for several years now, Chinese electric automobiles entered the Finnish market this past spring only. MG (SAIC Motor) and BYD have started sales in Finland, attracting extensive coverage in Finland's automotive press, with a particular focus on prices and short delivery time.

People experience a Seres 5 electric car during a media preview of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

In a recent interview with Xinhua, Tero Lausala, chief executive officer (CEO) of the Finnish Central Organization for Motor Trade and Repairs (AKL), emphasized that pricing is a key factor contributing to the competitive edge of Chinese automobiles in Europe.

Although Chinese-brand electric cars are only beginning to enter the Finnish market, and the models currently available in Finland are positioned at the higher end of the price spectrum, Lausala believes that more affordable models will become available in the future.

In 2022, 18 percent of new automobiles registered in Finland were fully electric. This year, the rate of new electric registrations is expected to increase further, largely driven by orders made in 2022, as fuel prices have significantly increased.

Journalists make report on a BYD Atto 3 electric car during a media preview of the 100th Brussels Motor Show in Brussels, Belgium, Jan. 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Zheng Huansong)

The AKL anticipates that by 2025, 42 percent of first registrations in Finland will be electric, and by 2030, this figure is projected to reach 70 percent.

Lausala said he was also looking forward to the arrival in Finland of Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO. He told the Finnish business daily Kauppalehti that their electric station wagons, a segment in demand by Finns, along with BYD, will be interesting to watch as their sales progress.

AKL is an association that serves and represents the financial and labor market interests of automobile, truck and machinery sales companies, among others. Its membership comprises over 95 percent of new car dealers in Finland.

People look at an EL6 electric vehicle launched by Chinese electric car manufacturer NIO in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, June 15, 2023. (Xinhua/Wang Xiangjiang)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Hongyu)