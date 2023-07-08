Evidence revealing more details of Japanese invasion of China collected from Japan

Xinhua) 10:01, July 08, 2023

Jin Shicheng, a researcher at the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army, shows photos revealing details of the Japanese invasion of China, July 7, 2023. (The Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army/Handout via Xinhua)

A new batch of evidence revealing more details of the Japanese invasion of China has been collected from Japan, the Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army in Harbin announced on Friday.

This picture taken on July 7, 2023 shows photos revealing details of the Japanese invasion of China. (The Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army/Handout via Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 7, 2023 shows postcards printed with lyrics of a Japanese militaristic song, created in 1932 and sung by the invading Japanese army in China. (The Exhibition Hall of Evidence of Crime Committed by Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army/Handout via Xinhua)

