Nearly half of U.S. tapwater contaminated with chemicals: study
LOS ANGELES, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Almost half of the tapwater in the United States is contaminated with chemicals known as "forever chemicals," according to a new study from the U.S. Geological Survey.
Exposure to per- and poly-fluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), known as "forever chemicals," through drinking water is a global human-health concern, according to the study published in the August edition of Environment International journal.
The research team conducted a national reconnaissance to compare human PFAS exposures in unregulated private-well and regulated public-supply tapwater.
Tapwater from 716 locations across the United States was collected during 2016 to 2021 including three locations where temporal sampling was conducted.
The team estimated that at least one PFAS could be detected in about 45 percent of U.S. drinking-water samples.
The study calls for further assessments of cumulative health risks of PFAS as a class and in combination with other co-occurring contaminants.
Photos
Related Stories
- 2 people killed in separate Caltrain crashes in San Francisco Bay Area
- Study finds 1/3 scientists of Chinese descent in U.S. feel unwelcome
- Opinion: U.S. nuclear policy fueling global instability and uncertainty
- Burst of gun violence claims more than dozen lives over U.S. Independence Day weekend
- World entering new phase not to be commanded by U.S.: expert from Brazilian university
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.