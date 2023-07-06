Burst of gun violence claims more than dozen lives over U.S. Independence Day weekend
HOUSTON, July 5 (Xinhua) -- A tragic burst of gun violence in multiple U.S. cities over the Independence Day weekend has claimed more than a dozen lives.
Four people were killed and seven others were injured in a shooting at a Fourth of July celebration party shortly before Tuesday midnight in Shreveport, Louisiana, authorities said on Wednesday.
At least one gunman opened fire at a gathering of about 100 people in the community event, that has reportedly taken place for more than a decade, police said.
Hours after U.S. President Joe Biden lamented the new "wave of tragic and senseless shootings" on Tuesday, nine people, including two minors, were injured shortly before 1 a.m. Wednesday when a shooter from a vehicle opened fire at people attending a Fourth of July celebration in Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police said.
In downtown Fort Worth, Texas, at least three people were killed and eight others were injured in a shooting just before midnight on Monday at a Fourth of July celebration gathering.
Philadelphia also confronted a mass shooting on Monday night, with four people killed and four others injured.
In another mass shooting incident early Sunday, two people were killed and 28 others injured in Baltimore, the most populous city in the state of Maryland.
Shootings were also reported in some other cities over the weekend, including Lansing, Michigan, and Wichita, Kansas, leaving at least 10 people injured, local media reported.
Over the past decade, the United States has encountered five mass shootings each Independence Day on average -- more than on any other day of the year, USA Today reported last week.
Some Americans said they were nervous about attending big public events this year for the Fourth of July, given the number of mass shootings around the country in recent years, according to a New York Times report.
Photos
Related Stories
- Bolivian president rebukes restrictions imposed by U.S. financial system
- U.S. maternal deaths more than doubled over two decades: JAMA
- Nicaragua urges U.S. to pay "historical debt," demonstrating stronger will against hegemony in LatAm
- Reactions harsh to U.S. Supreme Court's ruling against Native American Tribe's water rights
- Secret Service: Cocaine found in West Wing of White House
- U.S. responsible for destabilizing Middle East: Egyptian expert
- Nearly 90 million Americans under severe storm threat
- Internal review criticizes insufficient preparation in U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: media
- "American whitelash" far from over: Politico
- Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California strike for higher pay during Independence Day holiday
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.