U.S. responsible for destabilizing Middle East: Egyptian expert
CAIRO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States is to blame for destabilizing the Middle East, an Egyptian expert has said.
The United States has pursued hostile behavior and discrimination based on exploitation, imposing a fait accompli policy and igniting the region with wars and military aggressions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Iran, Afghanistan, and other countries, Abu Bakr al-Deeb, advisor to the Cairo-based Arab Center for Research and Studies and an Egyptian researcher in political economy, told Xinhua.
"The United States has also destabilized the region and pursued what the U.S. administration called the creative chaos policy, which reached its climax in what was known as the Arab Spring in 2011, whose effects are still extending now," al-Deeb said.
He also stressed that the U.S. behavior in the region contributed to creating an atmosphere that rejects the United States and its aggressive, arrogant policies of exploiting the wealth of the region.
"The United States worked to ignite conflicts to sell and test its weapons at the expense of lives, blood, capabilities, rights, present and future of the peoples in the region," he said.
Photos
Related Stories
- Nearly 90 million Americans under severe storm threat
- Internal review criticizes insufficient preparation in U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: media
- "American whitelash" far from over: Politico
- Thousands of hotel workers in Southern California strike for higher pay during Independence Day holiday
- People participate in rally protesting Supreme Court's ruling against affirmative action in U.S.
- The most serious danger to world's security now is the United States: U.S. foreign policy veteran
- U.S. Supreme Court strikes down Biden administration's student loan debt relief plan
- Toxic Washington politics behind negative China polls
- U.S. rapper Travis Scott escapes criminal charges over 2021 concert stampede claiming 10 lives
- U.S. Supreme Court strikes down race-conscious college admissions policies
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.