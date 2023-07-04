U.S. responsible for destabilizing Middle East: Egyptian expert

Xinhua) 09:42, July 04, 2023

CAIRO, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The United States is to blame for destabilizing the Middle East, an Egyptian expert has said.

The United States has pursued hostile behavior and discrimination based on exploitation, imposing a fait accompli policy and igniting the region with wars and military aggressions in Iraq, Libya, Syria, Yemen, Sudan, Iran, Afghanistan, and other countries, Abu Bakr al-Deeb, advisor to the Cairo-based Arab Center for Research and Studies and an Egyptian researcher in political economy, told Xinhua.

"The United States has also destabilized the region and pursued what the U.S. administration called the creative chaos policy, which reached its climax in what was known as the Arab Spring in 2011, whose effects are still extending now," al-Deeb said.

He also stressed that the U.S. behavior in the region contributed to creating an atmosphere that rejects the United States and its aggressive, arrogant policies of exploiting the wealth of the region.

"The United States worked to ignite conflicts to sell and test its weapons at the expense of lives, blood, capabilities, rights, present and future of the peoples in the region," he said.

