Internal review criticizes insufficient preparation in U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan: media

Xinhua) 09:15, July 04, 2023

DOHA, July 3 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. "chaotic" withdrawal from Afghanistan and the quick collapse of the Afghan government were results of insufficient "senior-level" considerations, Qatar-based Al Jazeera reported Friday.

Al Jazeera cited a recent internal review from the U.S. State Department, which said the withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan had "serious consequences" for the viability of the U.S.-backed Afghan government.

"During both administrations (U.S. President Joe Biden and his predecessor Donald Trump), there was insufficient senior-level consideration of worst-case scenarios," the review read.

The report criticized the State Department for failing to set up a crisis-management task force that could have overseen the situation in Afghanistan at the time as well as clearly cooperated with the Pentagon in the case of an evacuation.

During the withdrawal of the U.S. troops in late August 2021, a suicide bombing orchestrated by the Afghan branch of the terrorist organization Islamic State resulted in the loss of at least 175 lives, including 13 U.S. service members, Al Jazeera said.

The U.S. invaded Afghanistan under the pretext of fighting terrorism in late 2001 and dethroned the Taliban government. 20 years later, it left Afghanistan while fighting and violence were still ravaging the country.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)