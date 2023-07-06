Home>>
Japanese illustrator learns to speak Shanghai local lingo
(People's Daily App) 15:01, July 06, 2023
Uyama Tsumtgi, a Japanese illustrator who has lived seven years in Shanghai, learned a phrase from her neighbor to describe water leaks.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- First post-COVID Japanese tour group visits Xinjiang region and livestreams details along journey on social media to dispel rumors
- Interview: Granddaughter of former Japanese PM sees bright future in Japan-China relations
- CPC leadership is key to China's transformation: Japanese businessman
- Japanese historian longs for joint research in China on Japan's invasive war
- Job offers for university graduates decrease 15.1 pct in Japan: survey
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.