Washington under pressure from American businesses to adjust approach to China: report

Xinhua) 11:33, July 06, 2023

HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Washington is under pressure from American businesses to adjust its approach to China as the United States seeks to resume economic talks with China, reported the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language daily.

Some U.S. companies have been lobbying Washington to de-escalate tensions, and European companies are doing the same with their respective governments, according to the report, citing sources who refused to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the issue.

Some European executives have expressed their discontent with what the United States is doing as it appears to be dragging their countries and companies into an "unnecessary conflict," the report noted.

"The U.S. recognizes that it can't push for a full economic 'decoupling' with China," said Nick Marro, an analyst of global trade, noting that there are "simply too many linkages" between the world's two largest economies.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)