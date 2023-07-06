Washington under pressure from American businesses to adjust approach to China: report
HONG KONG, July 6 (Xinhua) -- Washington is under pressure from American businesses to adjust its approach to China as the United States seeks to resume economic talks with China, reported the South China Morning Post, a Hong Kong-based English-language daily.
Some U.S. companies have been lobbying Washington to de-escalate tensions, and European companies are doing the same with their respective governments, according to the report, citing sources who refused to be identified due to the sensitive nature of the issue.
Some European executives have expressed their discontent with what the United States is doing as it appears to be dragging their countries and companies into an "unnecessary conflict," the report noted.
"The U.S. recognizes that it can't push for a full economic 'decoupling' with China," said Nick Marro, an analyst of global trade, noting that there are "simply too many linkages" between the world's two largest economies.
Photos
Related Stories
- U.S. arms sales push Taiwan toward catastrophe: spokesperson
- US urged to address China's concerns ahead of Yellen's visit
- U.S. containment of China "dangerous and unnecessary": Quincy Institute columnist
- Manager questions legitimacy of US sanctions
- U.S., Chinese experts urge more cooperation, exchanges for stable bilateral ties
- China urges US to stop hyping China military threat narrative
- What Yellen discusses in China will be a weather vane
- Americans recount stories of friendship in east China expat community
- Chinese, U.S. musicians jointly stage music festival in New York
- U.S. university looks to boost educational collaboration with China
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.