U.S. arms sales push Taiwan toward catastrophe: spokesperson

Xinhua) 08:53, July 06, 2023

BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- The United States' arms sales to Taiwan are pushing people on the island toward catastrophe, a Chinese defense spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Tan Kefei, spokesperson for the Ministry of National Defense, made the remarks in response to an arms deal approved by the U.S. State Department, which consists of selling Taiwan ammunition and logistics supply support.

China firmly opposes the U.S. side's arms sales to China's Taiwan region, and has lodged solemn representations over the matter, said Tan.

Tan said that the arms sale is in total disregard of China's core interests. It grossly interferes in China's internal affairs, and deliberately elevates tensions in the Taiwan Strait.

China urges the United States to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of the three China-U.S. joint communiques, said Tan. The U.S. side must cease its arms sales to Taiwan, stop all forms of military collusion with Taiwan, and honor its commitment to not supporting "Taiwan independence," he added.

Tan noted that the United States' scheme of using Taiwan to contain China, as well as Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party authority's attempt of seeking "Taiwan independence" by force, are both doomed to fail.

The Chinese People's Liberation Army remains highly vigilant at all times, and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, Tan said.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)