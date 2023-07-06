Home>>
China welcomes EU High Representative to visit at early date of mutual convenience
(Xinhua) 09:07, July 06, 2023
BEIJING, July 5 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell to visit China at an early date of mutual convenience, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday.
Wang made the remarks at a regular press briefing when asked to comment on a report that China has canceled the visit to China by Josep Borrell previously scheduled for next week.
Wang said China attaches high importance to relations with the EU and maintains exchanges with the EU at all levels in various fields. "We welcome High Representative Josep Borrell to visit China at an early date of mutual convenience, and will continue to stay in contact with the EU side."
