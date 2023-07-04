China to continue to support UN food organization: foreign ministry

(People's Daily App) 16:07, July 04, 2023

China congratulated Qu Dongyu on his re-election as director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday.

Qu received 168 of 182 votes at a general assembly in Rome on Sunday.

“Congratulations to Director-General Qu Dongyu,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a routine briefing in Beijing.

“As the second largest contributor to the FAO’s regular budget, China will continue to actively support the organization’s work,” Wang said. “ We believe that under the leadership of Director-General Qu Dongyu, the FAO will make new contributions to improving global food and agriculture governance and implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development..”

