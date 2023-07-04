Home>>
China to continue to support UN food organization: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:07, July 04, 2023
China congratulated Qu Dongyu on his re-election as director-general of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) on Monday.
Qu received 168 of 182 votes at a general assembly in Rome on Sunday.
“Congratulations to Director-General Qu Dongyu,” said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Wang Wenbin at a routine briefing in Beijing.
“As the second largest contributor to the FAO’s regular budget, China will continue to actively support the organization’s work,” Wang said. “ We believe that under the leadership of Director-General Qu Dongyu, the FAO will make new contributions to improving global food and agriculture governance and implementing the UN’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development..”
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- World delegates commend China's contributions to global food security, expect further cooperation
- Photo exhibition in Italy zooms in on China's agricultural development
- Qu Dongyu re-elected as FAO director-general
- Public investment in agri-food systems up 22 pct in 2022: FAO report
- FAO helps Lao farmers boost cattle export to China
- World food prices decline for 12th consecutive month
- Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences signs agreement with United Nations FAO
- BRICS to take leadership role in ending global hunger, poverty: FAO
- China owns most number of FAO Globally Important Agricultural Heritage Systems
- Interview: Russia-Ukraine conflict poses new challenge to global food security, says FAO official
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.