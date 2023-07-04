Four people killed, four more injured in mass shooting in U.S. Philadelphia

July 04, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and four others injured Monday night in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, the United States. A suspect is in custody, local media the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

