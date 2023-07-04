Home>>
Four people killed, four more injured in mass shooting in U.S. Philadelphia
(Xinhua) 09:59, July 04, 2023
WASHINGTON, July 3 (Xinhua) -- Four people were killed and four others injured Monday night in a mass shooting in the Kingsessing section of Southwest Philadelphia, the United States. A suspect is in custody, local media the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Americans remain divided on gun control as national worry over violence rises: Pew
- Drug use, gun violence top public safety concerns in U.S. Seattle: poll
- U.S. San Francisco suffers weekend gunbattles amid national burst of violence
- Tourists warned to avoid visiting U.S. due to rising gun crime: scholar
- China launches campaign against gun, explosives crimes
- More than half of U.S. teachers say carrying gun to class would make schools less safe
- U.S. gun violence survivors struggle with long-term trauma: study
- U.S. gun violence could damage 2026 World Cup: Spectrum News 1
- Strict gun laws not enough to protect children at high risk of violence in U.S.: research
- More Americans fearful of gun violence in schools: poll
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.