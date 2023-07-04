China's centrally-administered SOEs to secure power supply amid heatwaves

Xinhua) 09:25, July 04, 2023

BEIJING, July 3 (Xinhua) -- China's centrally-administered state-owned enterprises (SOEs) have been urged to make all-out efforts to secure power supply, said the country's top state-asset regulator on Monday.

The State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council has asked power generation enterprises to do their best in providing power supply. Meanwhile, coal enterprises should make every effort to ensure thermal coal supply.

The commission also required power grid companies to ensure household power consumption and production safety.

China's centrally-administered SOEs should improve the long-term mechanism for power supply through measures including more investments in power projects and sci-tech innovations.

China has seen continued high temperatures since June in many parts of the country, triggering a sharp increase in power demand.

