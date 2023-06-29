China installs world's first 16-megawatt offshore wind turbine in Fujian

People's Daily Online) 14:57, June 29, 2023

The world's first offshore wind turbine with an installed capacity of 16 megawatts is installed on Baihetan, an offshore platform with a lifting capacity of 2,000 tons, in Pingtan, east China's Fujian Province.

The center height of the wind turbine hub is 152 meters, and the impeller sweeping area is about 50,000 square meters, the equivalent of about seven standard soccer fields.

Under standard working conditions, each revolution of the turbine can save about 22,000 tons of standard coal and cut about 54,000 tons of carbon dioxide emission annually.

