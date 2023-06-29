Interview: China plays fair, important role in global economic recovery -- Moroccan minister

TIANJIN, June 28 (Xinhua) -- China has an important role to play at this critical time of global economic recovery, not only as an economic engine, but also as a fair, trustworthy partner, a Moroccan minister has said.

"We believe that China is one of the most important economic engines in the world, but also the fair economic engine," Younes Sekkouri, minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills of Morocco, told Xinhua on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions, or the Summer Davos, held here on June 27-29.

Fairness in globalization is a topic widely discussed at the forum. Citing his observation and experience, the minister said he believes that China, as one of the most important suppliers and customers in the world, could be a promoter of fairness in globalization.

"What we have witnessed is that ... whenever there is a partnership with your country, the partnership is fair in general," he said, adding that it is always a pleasure to work with partners from China, be it in the economy field or any other field.

What is vital to China-Morocco relations is "the sustainability and stability of the relations," the minister said, noting that he thinks sustainability has been a characteristic of China's policies, which "is important because it crafts trust between partners."

China, championing mutual respect, has established a model of collaboration that can be beneficial to its partners, the minister said. "This is why our relationships are very successful in so many areas ... What I can say is that China can be proud of what it has done and that we have a brighter future to build together."

When it comes to China-U.S. relations, the minister said that "it's important for the world that these two nations get along," which is in the common interest of humanity as a whole.

The global economy is at a pivotal moment of transformation, as it has not only been challenged by the pandemic but is now being tested by a more competitive geopolitical and geoeconomic environment.

Under these circumstances, "the world needs good and win-win relationships among all the major nations, because what is at stake is of more importance than the individual interest of every country," he said. "What is important for the world is to build a peaceful environment for the next decades."

