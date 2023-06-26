Egypt, India upgrade ties to strategic partnership

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi (R) meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Cairo, Egypt, June 25, 2023. Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Narendra Modi on Sunday signed a joint declaration, upgrading the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, the Egyptian presidency announced. (Egyptian Presidency/Handout via Xinhua)

CAIRO, June 25 (Xinhua) -- Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday signed a joint declaration, upgrading the bilateral relations to a strategic partnership, the Egyptian presidency announced.

The upgrade of the ties between Egypt and India mirrors their joint civilization heritage and willingness to promote the relationship, said Ahmed Fahmy, spokesperson of the presidency.

During their meeting, Sisi and Modi discussed ways to promote cooperation in the fields of communication, information technology, pharmaceutical industries, higher education, new and renewable energy, tourism, and culture.

The two sides also talked about expanding trade and boosting Indian investment in Egypt, said Fahmy.

The two-day visit is Modi's first trip to Egypt as India's prime minister, who also invited Sisi to attend the G20 meetings scheduled to take place in New Delhi in September.

On Saturday, during his meeting with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Modi noted that Egypt and India were fast moving toward the trade target of 12 billion U.S. dollars.

