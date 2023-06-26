China to bolster ties with Barbados

China Daily) 08:13, June 26, 2023

China’s Premier Li Qiang and Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley shake hands at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Sunday. Mottley is on an official visit to China. Wang Zhuangfei / China Daily

Relationship can set example for developing nations on unity, benefits

China is ready to build its ties with Barbados into a relationship between developing countries that sets an example of unity, coordination and mutual benefits, Premier Li Qiang said on Sunday when meeting with visiting Barbados' Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

Calling the island country China's good friend and partner in the Caribbean region, Li said that Beijing will work with Barbados under new circumstances to further strengthen strategic mutual trust and deepen cooperation in all fields.

China stands ready to jointly build the Belt and Road with Barbados, support and better align the Caribbean country's plan for economic recovery and transformation with the help of the Global Development Initiative, he said.

China will also promote communications and cooperation with Barbados in trade, economy and people-to-people exchanges, Li added.

The premier said that China encourages its enterprises to invest in Barbados, and is willing to expand imports of superior products from Barbados and provide assistance within its capacity to help the country's economic and social development.

Located in the southeastern Caribbean Sea, the island country has an area of about 430 square kilometers and a population of about 284,000 people. Last year, trade between China and Barbados was $188 million, with China mainly exporting electric vehicles and furniture, official statistics showed.

Li also said that China understands the situation and concerns of developing countries that are small islands in dealing with climate change. He added China supports developing countries in speeding up their energy transition and achieving sustainable development.

China welcomes Barbados to implement the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development by working with the China-Caribbean Development Center, which was inaugurated last year to strengthen China's cooperation with Caribbean countries, he said.

Mottley said she appreciated China's strong support for her country's efforts dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic by dispatching a medical team. Barbados is ready to strengthen cooperation with China in areas such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure and poverty alleviation, Mottley said.

She also expressed opposition to "decoupling" with China or disruption of global industrial and supply chains. Barbados supports efforts to uphold the multilateral trading system underpinned by the World Trade Organization, Mottley said.

After the meeting, the two leaders witnessed the signing of multiple bilateral cooperation agreements including one on implementing the Global Development Initiative.

Mottley is paying an official visit to China on the margins of the 14th Annual Meeting of the New Champions. Known as the Summer Davos Forum, the annual meeting will be held in Tianjin this week with some 1,500 representatives from more than 90 countries participating.

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)