China issues priority list for pilot free trade zones

This aerial photo taken on Aug. 20, 2022 shows the Tesla Gigafactory in Lingang new area of the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone in east China's Shanghai. (Xinhua/Jin Liwang)

BEIJING, June 25 (Xinhua) -- The Ministry of Commerce has issued a priority list for pilot free trade zones (FTZs) during the 2023-2025 period as the country marks the 10th anniversary of its pilot FTZ construction.

The country's FTZs will push forward 164 priorities from 2023 to 2025, including major institutional innovation, key industries, platform construction, as well as major projects and activities, according to the ministry.

To promote high-quality development of the FTZs, the list was made based on each FTZ's strategic positioning and development targets, said the ministry.

For instance, the list will support the pilot FTZ in Guangdong to deepen its cooperation with China's Hong Kong and Macao in fields including trade, investment, finance, legal services, and mutual recognition of professional qualifications, said the commerce ministry.

The list aims to help deepen reform and innovation, and strengthen system integration in the FTZs.

China set up its first FTZ in Shanghai in 2013, and the number of its FTZs has increased to 21.

