China intensifies efforts to enhance nursing care services

Xinhua) 13:15, June 21, 2023

BEIJING, June 20 (Xinhua) -- Chinese health authorities have unveiled a three-year action plan to meet the nursing services needs of the people in an improved manner.

According to the plan issued by the National Health Commission and the National Administration of Traditional Chinese Medicine, medical institutions should redouble their efforts to staff sufficient numbers of nurses, particularly those in clinical nursing positions.

There should be at least one clinical nurse available for every two inpatients in the country's secondary and tertiary hospitals, it added.

Medical institutions are encouraged to dispatch qualified nurses to provide professional on-site nursing care for discharged patients, end-of-life care, and care for elderly people with mobility limitations, per the plan.

The country will facilitate private sectors establishing community-based nursing centers, and support community health services centers to provide elderly care services to meet diversified needs of the people in an improved manner, the plan says.

