Coffee meets intangible cultural heritage – a unique collision and fusion between different cultures

Coffee, an exquisite embodiment of modernity and the lifeblood of the metropolis, mirrors the fast-paced rhythm of city life. But what happens when coffee meets intangible cultural heritage?

In Beijing's bustling central business district, Starbucks China, the world's top coffee chain, operates a distinctive coffee shop aiming to bring intangible cultural heritage to the city's young consumers.

The store's ceiling incorporates lines and patterns from the stone tile roofs of traditional Beijing siheyuan courtyards, merging the city's iconic architectural features with contemporary interior design.

It has a massive wax print handcrafted to depict an "old Beijing hutong," which combines batik art, coffee culture and old Beijing traditions.

The art is the result of a collaboration between Starbucks and a batik cooperative in Danzhai county, Qiandongnan, Guizhou Province. They aim to bring intangible heritage art to a broader audience of young city dwellers.

Batik art is one of China's four ancient printing techniques, possessing a long history and a rich cultural heritage.

The idea was inspired by Starbucks' Rural Women Accelerator Social Impact initiative. The coffee chain has helped establish 10 ethnic minority women's cooperatives nationwide aimed at producing and promoting traditional handicrafts. To date, the project has successfully trained over 1,500 women in traditional cultural skills.

Join us in taking a sip of this extraordinary blend where tradition and modernity beautifully intertwine!

