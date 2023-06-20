LEGO's CCO sheds light on toy giant's success in China

CGTN) 15:15, June 20, 2023

As the toy industry evolves, LEGO has successfully navigated shifting consumer trends for over 91 years. The Danish toy company's Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) Colette Burke talks to CGTN's Dai Kaiyi during her recent visit to east China's Shanghai. The CCO explains how the company continues to innovate and adapt in an ever-changing landscape, and shares her vision for LEGO's expansion in the Chinese market.

