China's aid, investment greatly contribute to Cambodia's development: official

Xinhua) 09:28, June 20, 2023

PHNOM PENH, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Cambodia's Minister of Commerce Pan Sorasak said here on Monday that China's official development assistance and investment have greatly contributed to the socioeconomic development in the Southeast Asian country.

"Cambodia's development in all areas is inseparable from China's support and contribution," he said during the inauguration of a showroom of the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor in Phnom Penh.

The minister said that thanks to the close cooperation between the two countries under the Belt and Road Initiative, a number of Chinese-invested mega projects such as hydropower plants, the Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone, Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway, and Siem Reap-Angkor International Airport, among others, have been carried out in Cambodia.

He said the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) agreement and the Cambodia-China Free Trade Agreement, which both entered into force on Jan. 1, 2022, have boosted trade and investment volumes between the two countries.

Sorasak added that the "diamond hexagon" cooperation framework, which was established by both countries in February, will also inject a fresh impetus into the building of the Cambodia-China community with a shared future.

