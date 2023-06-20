Palestine condemns Israel's killings of Palestinians in West Bank

Xinhua) 08:58, June 20, 2023

Smoke is seen during clashes between Palestinians and Israeli soldiers in the West Bank city of Jenin, June 19, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

RAMALLAH, June 19 (Xinhua) -- Palestine on Monday condemned the Israeli army's killing of five Palestinians and wounding dozens of others during a raid on the northern West Bank city of Jenin and its refugee camp.

Spokesman of the Palestinian presidency Nabil Abu Rudeineh said in a statement that the Israelis' ongoing killings of Palestinians are "attempts to blow up the region and drag it into the square of violence."

On Monday, the Palestinian Ministry of Health said in a press statement that Israeli soldiers had killed five Palestinians in Jenin and injured 66 others, including 14 who were in critical condition.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed in a statement that two IDF soldiers and five Israel border police officers were injured during the clashes, and all of them have been evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment.

Palestinian and Israeli sources said that Israeli army stormed the Jenin area with the assistance of bulldozers, drones, and helicopters in order to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces for their alleged involvement in attacks against Israelis.

An injured man is transferred for treatment at a hospital in the West Bank city of Jenin, June 19, 2023. (Photo by Ayman Nobani/Xinhua)

"During the activity, a massive exchange of fire took place between the forces and armed gunmen in the area. Large numbers of explosive devices were hurled at the forces. The forces responded with live fire," the Israeli army and the Border Police said in a joint statement.

Abu Rudeineh added that the current situation cannot continue, and the international community and the U.S. administration in particular, "must intervene immediately" to stop the Israelis.

The spokesman held the Israeli government fully responsible "for thwarting all Arab and international efforts that have been made recently to prevent escalation and tension."

"The aggressive Israeli actions against our people will not discourage them from continuing their legitimate struggle until they realize their aspirations for liberation and the establishment of their independent state with East Jerusalem as its capital," he said.

