The perfect brew: Ancient Chinese art meets coffee culture

Step into a coffee shop adorned with beautiful Batik textiles and explore an extraordinary blend of East and West. As the lifeblood of the modern metropolis, coffee encapsulates the fast-paced rhythm of urban life. However, when it intersects with Batik art – one of China’s four ancient printing and dyeing techniques, boasting a rich cultural heritage and extensive history – something special happens. Embark on this thrilling journey of cultural fusion and savor the perfect cup of coffee with us!

(Gong Weiwei, as an intern, also contributed to this video.)

(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Wu Chengliang)