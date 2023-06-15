Zimbabwe's 2023 tobacco output reaches new high

Xinhua) 14:18, June 15, 2023

HARARE, June 14 (Xinhua) -- Zimbabwe's tabacco production has reached a record 261 million kg this year, driven by increased production from small-holder beneficiaries of the land reform program.

"This is on the backdrop of the fact that 85 percent of the tobacco is being produced by smallholder farmers, 60 percent of whom are beneficiaries of the land reform program, demonstrating that the government policies in the agriculture sector are sound and continue to bear fruit," said Acting Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere at a media briefing on Wednesday.

The ongoing 2013 tobacco marketing season, which opened in March, is expected to run until August this year. The tobacco industry has produced profits of around 780 million U.S. dollars so far this year.

Tobacco is Zimbabwe's second largest foreign currency earner after gold. China and South Africa are the major buyers of the country's golden leaf.

With the Tobacco Value Chain Transformation Plan, Zimbabwe aims to increase its tobacco output to 300 million kg and enhance the industry to a volume of 5 billion dollars by 2025.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)