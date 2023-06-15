Iran's president says communication protects independent countries against hegemony

Xinhua) 14:13, June 15, 2023

TEHRAN, June 15 (Xinhua) -- Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Wednesday that constant communication among independent countries is vital to protecting them from the hegemonic system, the official news agency IRNA reported.

Raisi made the remarks in an address to members of the Nicaraguan National Assembly in the capital city of Managua on the second day of his visit to the Latin American country, the report said.

The current world order is changing with the influence of hegemonic powers declining while the will of Latin American and West Asian countries is gaining greater significance, he said.

Raisi noted that the hegemonic powers seek to impose their will on other countries through "profiteering and selfishness," adding the "fake" advocates of human rights, freedom and democracy, such as the United States and some other Western countries, do not tolerate people's real votes in Palestine, Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria as well as Latin American countries.

He listed military occupation, coups and sanctions as the hegemonic system's weapons against independent countries.

People around the world do not believe the U.S. "fake" claim of fighting terrorism, Raisi said, noting while claiming to be fighting terrorism, the United States and certain Western countries actually are the ones that created and supported the Islamic State as was acknowledged by U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a recent speech.

The hegemonic system's media empire seeks to change people's perceptions, Raisi said, calling for more awareness of such propaganda campaigns and imperialist penetration.

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)