1 dead in shooting in U.S. state of Washington
(Xinhua) 09:24, June 14, 2023
SAN FRANCISCO, June 13 (Xinhua) -- A 19-year-old man was fatally shot early Tuesday morning inside a movie theater in Kent, U.S. state of Washington, police said.
Officers responded to reports of a shooting inside the AMC Kent Station 14 and found the man inside the theater with a gunshot wound, said the Kent Police Department.
The victim was carried outside the theater, where he died, said the police department, adding that it was a targeted shooting and the public was not in danger.
Police searched for the suspect inside the theater while people evacuated. No arrest has been made yet.
