China's lunar probe to carry payloads from European, French space agencies
BEIJING, June 13 (Xinhua) -- China's next lunar probe Chang'e-6 will carry payloads from the European and French space agencies, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corp revealed on Tuesday.
The planned payloads are two scientific instruments for lunar surface research, the company said in a post on the Twitter-like platform Sina Weibo.
Such international cooperation came from two memorandums of understanding the China National Space Administration signed last week with the European Space Agency and the Centre National d'Etudes Spatiales, the French space agency.
The European equipment is a negative ion analyzer that can be used to conduct fundamental research on planetary science, and the French instrument is a detector to measure radon gas and its decay products on the moon.
According to China's lunar exploration program, the Chang'e-6 mission is scheduled to be launched around 2024 to complete a sample-return task from the far side of the moon. If the mission succeeds, it will become the first time for humans to get lunar samples from the far side.
The Chang'e-5, launched in 2020, was the country's most recent mission to the moon. Its probe retrieved a total of 1,731 grams of lunar soil from the near side.
Photos
Related Stories
- China to advance lunar exploration program
- Study looks at how water got on the moon
- China to carry out phase-4 lunar exploration missions before 2030
- China's lunar exploration expert shares experience at HKU
- NASA targets lunar exploration at cost of space science
- China unveils follow-up lunar exploration missions
- China to deepen lunar exploration: space expert
- China to launch Chang'e-5 lunar probe in 2019
- Man in moon may soon be Chinese
- China Post issues "lunar exploration" special-use stamp
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.