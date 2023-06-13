Home>>
Operation begins in Fukushima to test contaminated water discharge equipment
(People's Daily App) 15:16, June 13, 2023
The Tokyo Electric Power Company began trialing the equipment to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Monday morning amid fierce opposition from home and abroad.
The trial operation was carried out by mixing fresh water and seawater.
It is expected to last for around two weeks to check whether the specified amount of water can flow to the sea and whether the shutoff device can shut off water in the event of an emergency.
(Produced by Xie Runjia)
(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Approval rating for Japan's Kishida cabinet falls to 43 pct: media poll
- S. Korean fishermen clamor against Japan's radioactive wastewater discharge
- Operation begins in Japan's Fukushima to test contaminated water discharge equipment: media
- Toxic chemicals in Tokyo residents' blood more than twice national average
- HK to ban seafood from high-risk regions near Fukushima if Japan dumps nuclear-contaminated water into ocean
- Detailed evidence exposes Japan's lies, loopholes in nuclear-contaminated wastewater dumping plan
- Japan's plan to dump toxic water condemned
- Ocean is not Japan's private sewer: Chinese spokesperson
- Japan sends seawater into tunnel built for Fukushima nuke wastewater discharge
- Japan's fertility rate drops for 7th straight year
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.