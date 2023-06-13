Operation begins in Fukushima to test contaminated water discharge equipment

(People's Daily App) 15:16, June 13, 2023

The Tokyo Electric Power Company began trialing the equipment to discharge nuclear-contaminated water into the Pacific Monday morning amid fierce opposition from home and abroad.

The trial operation was carried out by mixing fresh water and seawater.

It is expected to last for around two weeks to check whether the specified amount of water can flow to the sea and whether the shutoff device can shut off water in the event of an emergency.

(Produced by Xie Runjia)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)