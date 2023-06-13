Home>>
Approval rating for Japan's Kishida cabinet falls to 43 pct: media poll
(Xinhua) 09:14, June 13, 2023
TOKYO, June 12 (Xinhua) -- The approval rating for Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's cabinet has dropped by three points from last month to 43 percent, an NHK opinion poll showed on Monday.
According to the result of the telephone survey conducted by the national broadcaster NHK over the weekend, the disapproval rate has increased by six points to 37 percent.
Among those who disapprove, 45 percent stated they have low expectations for the cabinet's policies, while 20 percent said they have a lack of trust in Kishida's character and 16 percent said the cabinet lacks the ability to implement policies.
The NHK survey reached out to 2,486 randomly chosen people aged 18 or older, with 1,208 responding.
