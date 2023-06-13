Banana trees grow well in Beijing's Pinggu district

People's Daily Online) 09:20, June 13, 2023

A farmer checks on the growth of banana trees inside a greenhouse in Fangguang village, Wangxinzhuang town, Pinggu district of Beijing. (People's Daily Online/Wang Tianle)

Banana trees, with fruits in the ripening process, are growing well in a greenhouse in Fangguang village, Wangxinzhuang township, Pinggu district of Beijing. By simulating the temperature and humidity in southern China, which are suitable for banana planting, through the application of technologies and the use of modern agricultural equipment, the greenhouse provides a sound environment for banana trees. The planting area of banana trees is 1 mu (667 square meters) in the village, and the output of bananas is estimated at 2,400 kg. The greenhouse also attracts tourists who pick bananas.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)