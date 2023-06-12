SW China's Yunnan enjoys prospering B&B business

A tourist named Liu Ye from Beijing recently spent a month in Dali city, southwest China’s Yunnan Province.

"I like the slow pace of life in Dali. I can better appreciate the beauty of life by practicing yoga, making flower cakes, and taking healing courses at B&B hotels," Liu Ye said.

Like Liu Ye, an increasing number of tourists have come to the city to enjoy a more relaxed pace of life.

Yunnan's B&B business is witnessing rapid recovery. "There were off-peak periods after the Spring Festival holiday in previous years. But this year is different, I seldom have vacant rooms," said Daju, a B&B hotel owner in Dali.

A B&B hotel in Xuanen county, Yunnan Province. (Photo/Xinhua)

Since the beginning of this year, the province has ranked first in China in terms of B&B hotel bookings , which increased by 40 percent from the same period of 2019, according to data from Tujia, an online B&B hotel booking platform.

The popularity of homestay hotels in popular tourist destinations including Dali and Xishuangbanna has continued to grow. In addition, bookings for B&B hotels in lesser-known destinations such as Lincang, Dehong, Diqing, and Pu'er have risen fivefold from the same period in 2019.

Since this year's Spring Festival holiday, an average of 300 new B&B rooms were added daily in Yunnan.

Liu Yang, chief business officer of Tujia, said the integration of Yunnan's unique natural scenery and B&B hotel design has turned such hotels into places where tourists can feel a sense of belonging and enjoy life at a relaxed pace.

B&B hotel owners in Yunnan are making efforts to raise the added value and competitiveness of their hotels and offer better experiences to tourists. So far, Yunnan has explored new business forms by integrating B&B with performances, intangible cultural heritage, bookstores, folk customs and so on.

