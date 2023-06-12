Home>>
Grand Floral Parade held during Portland Rose Festival
(Xinhua) 09:23, June 12, 2023
This photo taken on June 10, 2023 shows a float at the Grand Floral Parade during the Portland Rose Festival in Portland, the United States. (Photo by E Guangcai/Xinhua)
