Xi: Protect environment in the way we protect our eyes

(People's Daily App) 15:43, June 05, 2023

"We must treat Nature as our root, respect it, protect it, and follow its laws. We should protect Nature and preserve the environment like we protect our eyes," said President Xi Jinping at the Leaders Summit on Climate in 2021.

On World Environment Day, let's review some of the remarks on the topic made by Xi.

