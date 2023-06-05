Pic story: border defense team in SW China's Tibet

June 05, 2023

Members of the border defense team patrol on motorcycles in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 2, 2023. Changgo Township, with an average elevation of over 5,000 meters, is a border township adjacent to Nepal with a 105-kilometer borderline. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

In 2003, the border defense team established by Changgo's police station consisted of only 15 members. In October, 2005, Changgo Township suffered a severe snow disaster. In the face of danger, the border defense team spontaneously formed a "disaster relief task force" and worked tirelessly for three days and nights to clear over ten kilometers of snow-covered roads. They successfully rescued 152 stranded individuals and more than 15,000 livestock, saving the affected population from direct economic losses of over 4.2 million yuan (about 591,780 U.S. dollars).

In 2008, the border defense team expanded and received over 100 applicants for 20 available positions. Currently, the team is comprised of 103 members.

The border defense team consisting of ordinary herders has continuously grown and strengthened, protecting their hometown with unwavering commitment.

Members of the border defense team prepare lunch in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 2, 2023. Changgo Township, with an average elevation of over 5,000 meters, is a border township adjacent to Nepal with a 105-kilometer borderline. (Xinhua/Jigme Dorji)

Members of the border defense team take a break in Changgo Township of Xigaze City, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 2, 2023. Changgo Township, with an average elevation of over 5,000 meters, is a border township adjacent to Nepal with a 105-kilometer borderline. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

