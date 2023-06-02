China's air quality continues to improve in 2022
BEIJING, June 2 (Xinhua) -- China's atmospheric environment saw an improvement in 2022, a meteorological official said Friday.
In 2022, the average density of PM2.5, a key indicator of air pollution, decreased 3.3 percent year on year in China, said Zhang Hengde, deputy head of the National Meteorological Center.
The average number of days with smog pollution nationwide registered 19.1 last year, a decrease of 2.2 from the previous year, Zhang told a press conference.
From May to October in 2022, the index measuring the meteorological conditions of ozone pollution, however, increased by 9.7 percent from the same period in 2021 because of the small number of days with precipitation and relatively high temperature, Zhang added.
Zhang noted that the meteorologic departments will strengthen cooperation with other government departments to better monitor adverse meteorological conditions and provide a scientific basis for dealing with them.
